Agfest.
Some love it, others fear it. Most go with the flow like sheep into a giant stockyard to see and experience the buzz about agriculture.
I had heard about it over the years with its reputation growing every year. My first year as a young TV cameraman I had to cover the days colour with TV legend Peter Sharp, who always was on the lookout for a "good story".
He could smell one a mile away, especially at Agfest. I was amazed to see the large numbers of people attending.
Such a sizeable crowd was overwhelming, the mini tent city any scout would be proud of, then with all the agricultural paraphernalia worth millions of dollars for all to see in its glory, ready to be sold, ridden, looked at; plus much more. This year we received a call from a guy who we did an interview with earlier that day from NASA, who was promoting a glass and lens cleaner.
He said a friend of his had a German shepherd who swallowed an engagement ring worth around $20,000.
Sharpy immediately called our news director to explain the story, and we were told to "follow that dog."
The news director wanted to see that ring recovered for the news and for us to get the scoop.
I had to film a puppy pooping, doing a doggy do, so many terms came to mind.
I then thought, how was I going to film that with pictures?
This was a crappy position to be in.
How was I going to do it without embarrassing the poor dog doing his business and then someone recovering the ring that went in one end and came out of the other end?
Yuck - my stomach squirmed at the thought, but I had a laugh to myself, as often happens in these situations.
Well, we followed that dog for hours around the site.
Up North Street, down Fourth Avenue over to the Sausage King near the main arena for a snack to help get the ring to pass.
Someone suggested hot chilli would help get things moving.
Poor puppy having hot chilli in his mouth and his buttocks burning - not a nice thought.
Then onto the next few streets waiting for it to happen.
Many people were curious asking why we were following the dog around.
What had he done that was so newsworthy?
"Was he a celebrity dog?" school kids asked, wanting to shake his paw.
When we told them the back story several married ladies laughed saying they were glad it wasn't their ring.
One person said we should check the cattle yard and see if we could recover the watch they lost last year - joking they said.
We interviewed the owner of the dog who told us the dog was only doing the trick he was trained to do and ended up swallowing the ring in the process.
The lady the ring was intended for was a little amused by it all, but not impressed about her engagement ring on the inside of the dog. The dog and his owner were very apologetic and amazed at all the attention they received, let alone all the treats to help move the ring through the dog's large intestine a little quicker.
The site vet was informed just in case it became stuck needing emergency surgery.
They also said this should take about 3-8 hours for it to pass. Two hours went by. We were interviewing an Agfest committee member on Ninth Avenue, who said to turn around and it was all over red rover with one dog assuming the crouch position, squeezing out the poopadoopa, with the recovered diamond ring in tact on the end of a stick covered in you know what.
One happy pooch feeling much lighter emptying his bowels, passing one very expensive item that was thoroughly cleaned. This was one great story to tell the grandchildren in the years to come, the fiancé said.
The story made local, national, and international news.
