The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Brett's behind the lens about Agfest

By Brett Jarvis
June 17 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Six year old Superman Darby Male of Rosevears, flies over Agfest with a little help from his dad David, 2009.Picture: Phillip Biggs

Agfest.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.