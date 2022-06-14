Coastal catches are sure to tempt many

Surf anglers in the East are pleased with their catches and are hauling many Australian salmon onto beaches.
Joining these cocky salmon and blackback are some tasty flathead - and although inflows of fresh water have slowed action temporarily in Georges Bay, apart from squid being caught occasionally from local ramps, anglers there are looking forward to again soon catching more of those sizeable local whiting, some 30 to 35cm long.
Meanwhile, more big tuna are coming aboard down East with one angler trolling green plastic very pleased with the hefty bluefin he boated recently off Freycinet Peninsula.
For inland anglers still going after trout, handy for many is Huntsman Lake.
In the hills just past Meander township, Huntsman remains open and promising rises in its level mean not only water now over grassy edges but also brownies looking for tucker there.
A top time to tempt them is when they are looking around and up as the sun is going down.
Other inland waters remaining open include most of Great Lake, where the water level is slightly higher.
Also open are Lake Barrington, water there having risen by just over four metres in the past month, and Lake King William, still low but also up by nearly four metres.
Pioneer Lake is still open too and has recently been stocked with 500 domestic rainbows averaging 400 grams.
Arthurs Lake 2.75 (metres from spilling)
Great Lake 13.45
Little Pine Lagoon 0.85
Penstock Lagoon 0.18
Woods Lake 1.51
Lake St Clair 1.39
Lake King William 10.05
Lake Echo 6.42
Bronte Lagoon 1.20
Bradys Lake 1.84
Laughing Jack Lagoon 6.17
Lake Repulse 0.33
Meadowbank 0.27
Lake Plimsoll 2.07
Lake Murchison 6.22
Lake Mackintosh 3.87
Lake Rosebery 0.74
Lake Pieman 2.02
Lake Mackenzie 5.97
Lake Rowallan 9.65
Lake Parangana 1.05
Lake Cethana 2.58
Lake Barrington 0.77
Lake Gairdner 3.46
Lake Pedder 0.99
Lake Gordon 33.65
Lake Leake 0.22
