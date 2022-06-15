Two Tasmanian teenagers have won selection in prestigious Australian swimming teams and are set to compete overseas in coming months.
The teams were named after the end of the Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide in May and the Australian Age Championships in April.
Advertisement
Hobart Aquatic's Matilda Smith and Noah Kamprad both had outstanding national campaigns.
Breaststroker Smith, 17, has been selected in the Australian A team for the US national championships in California from July 26 to 30.
Smith's fine form has continued since the national titles, setting new state benchmarks in the 100m individual medley, 100m breaststroke and 50m breast at a time trial in Hobart earlier this month.
Kamprad, also 17, is in the Junior Dolphins team competing at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Hawaii in August. Kamprad broke the 200m butterfly and 200 individual medley state records at a Hobart time trial earlier this month.
Coach Paul Crosswell, from Hobart Aquatic Club, will support the head coach for the Australia A team.
Swimming Australia selected 32 athletes in the Junior Dolphins team for Hawaii, with 25 to compete for Australia A in California.
Swimming Australia's high performance director Tamara Sheppard said: "The standard of performances we've seen from our pathway athletes, both at trials last week and the Australian Age Championships in April, is a reflection of the depth in Australian swimming and a testament to their commitment across a challenging period through the pandemic.
"This cohort have been denied international racing opportunities for more than two years and so the chance to tackle these meets is not only exciting for the athletes, it's also a critical part of their high-performance development. I'm certain they will relish the opportunity and represent themselves, their families and their country with pride."
Swimmers from Launceston Aquatic Club and South Esk Swimming Club are among the athletes Swimming Tasmania has selected for the Australian School Games to be held in Brisbane in August.
The team is: Lina Mahmoud, Sage Bassano, Macie Jones, Lying Wong, Lihwa Wong, Mila Huegill, Ruby Miedecke, Sienna Nesbit, Jessica Muldoon, Emmerson Lowry, Isabel Perry, Georgia Freeman, Maya Bearman, Ava Mignanelli, Ava Blundstone, Tilly Johnston, Emily Atherton, Lily Round, Isabella Shaw, Abbie King, Eloise Frerk, Stella Freeman, Georgia McIntee, Zoe Englert, Taylor Brock, Isabella Muldoon, Lucy Clements, Ella Fischer, Meg Homan, Zoe Casey, Sophie Hills, Sahansa Udawatta, Grace Campbell, Abbey Holloway, Grace Leslie, Indiana Dalton, Jack Gray, Toby Jones, Luca Mignanelli, Jacob Jones, Billy Puszkar, Oliver Green, Zeke Richardson, Ethan Wurzer, Lucas Gray, Alex Stephens, Cooper Reeve, Lucas Thornton, Daniel Francis, Jack McLean, Samuel Fischer, Lucas Jarman, William Botterill-James, Phoenix Nosworthy, Lachlan Clues, Aadyn Casey, Sam Mulford, Eric Coverdale, Justin Rolle, Atlan Devin, John Skipper, Ryan Schieler, Fletcher Lacey, Dean Griffiths, Samuel Nadler, Aidan Woods, Xavier Nesbit, Thomas Thornton, Blake Stretton, Zane Zehnter, Nick Som.
The coaches are Felicity Belbin and Reo Lazaro for the primary team, and Rick Homan and Johnnie Eaton for the secondary team.
Competition will take place at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre from August 15 to 20 (for the 13-19 year age group) and August 19-23 (for 10-12 years).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.