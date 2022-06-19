As winter sets in and the days become colder and darker in Tasmania it can be easy to fall into the routine of using the same old excuse.
"It's so cold, I'm just going to stay in tonight."
While most would enjoy a night inside with a movie, wine, cheese and the heater running, it seems that with the large amount of events going on that this is no longer becoming the normal post-work and weekend option for many Tasmanians.
It seems as if every weekend, no matter where you are in the state, there is a winter bonfire or food and music event going on to get people out and about.
For the longest time, growing up in Tassie most of the time during winter was spent inside at either family or a friends house, or somewhere indoors like the movies or the pub.
A great tradition for many Tasmanians is the yearly trip to Queensland to escape winter entirely.
While many still enjoy their yearly trips to the Gold Coast, visits to the theme parks and Surfers Paradise being non-negotiable, it can be said that people are learning to love the darkness.
Donning layers of clothing topped with a beanie, Blundstones and a puffer jacket, it seems that events held at this time of year are growing in popularity annually, as crowds gather to take a peak at a quirky art installation or get their hands on a cup of mulled wine outside Hobart's waterfront.
Dark Mofo stands out as perhaps the pioneer of this shift in the winter season.
The event, has cemented it's place as the biggest festival of the year, even beating out it's warmer weather competitors in some aspects.
People from Tasmania, interstate and across the world come down to take part in the festivities that are focused on winter, not shying away from the coldness and darkness.
A time when people were once hibernating it seems as if the fire and heat of these events have defrosted those wanting to enjoy the best of what winter has to offer.
Many events have a focus on the winter solstice, a time in the year that celebrates renewal and rebirth and the contrast of light and dark.
Up north, events like agriCULTURED have learnt that in the heart of winter one thing people want is great, hearty food and drinks that warm you up from the inside out.
A more traditional event that is a winter staple is the Huon Valley Mid-Winter Festival. The event is a time to gather around the bonfire in pagan costumes whilst experiencing the finest produce, with a large focus on the area's apple picking history.
The festival ties back to the ancient tradition of gathering to scare away evil spirits to ensure a great apple crop for the year.
The festival has many much loved activities including the Burning Man, folk bands and costume competition.
It will be exciting to see these winter events grow, as Tassie shifts towards embracing the cold instead of running (or flying) away from it.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
