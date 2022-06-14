The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Tasmania Police confirm two people have died in Bass Highway crash

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
Updated June 14 2022 - 10:26am, first published 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two people killed in Bass Highway crash

Two people have tragically died in a crash between a truck and a car on the Bass Highway.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.