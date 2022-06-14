The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Peter and Una Rockliff celebrate 70 years of marriage

Meg Powell
By Meg Powell
Updated June 14 2022 - 9:44am, first published 7:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PARTNERS: Una and Peter Rockliff have been both life and business partners for seven decades. Picture: Rodney Braithwaite

When a young man from Sheffield decided to take a fishing trip at Bridport in 1949, he ended up getting caught himself.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Powell

Meg Powell

Journalist

Meg Powell has been a journalist for the Advocate Newspaper in North-West Tasmania since 2019. She has covered a range of areas and issues including crime, health, environmental issues, business, social affairs , the arts and education. Got a story to share? Email megan.powell@theadvocate.com.au or call 0448 302 029

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.