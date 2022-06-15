Inclement weather saw the cancellation of Tennis North's inter-club pennant gala day recently, with each division allowed to play their decider on separate dates.
Division A witnessed a nail-biting conclusion with the Riverside WiseGuise claiming back-to-back titles in a 4/32 to 2/26 win against the Deloraine Warriors.
The Warriors would have been confident early after Jason Fletcher defeated Campbell Young 6/3 and Jack Heathcote/Thomas Gleeson won a vital doubles rubber 6/5 against Matt Webb/Fletcher Young.
The WiseGuise calmly reversed those results in the following two rubbers; Webb's experience helping him to overcome Heathcote 6/3 , while the Young brothers manufactured their own crucial result with a 6/4 win against Fletcher and Gleeson.
Fletcher Young and Gleeson renewed a singles rivalry that had seen Gleeson triumph in a tiebreak in their only meeting.
Down a break, Young had the courage to play his shots, forcing Gleeson into the corners and producing multiple short balls he could take advantage of; his 6/3 win ultimately sealing the title.
With the last doubles rubber at 4/3 at the end of the final singles, the WiseGuise had done enough, allowing Webb and Campbell Young to enjoy their 6/4 victory knowing the shield would remain at Riverside for a fourth straight season.
Frozen spectators at the Division B1 doubles final were treated to a fitting conclusion, with a see-sawing match resulting in NTSC At The Bar (formerly NTSC Orange) claiming their fourth straight title, against AIC Purple (Rick Edmonds/Bruce Hoehne) 6/3 2/6 6/5 (7/2).
Missing regular player Steph Pang, Jason Donati and Newstead skipper Al Cutler held their nerve to steady themselves after a second set which quickly slipped away from them after being in control in the first.
Cutler made the tiebreak his own with controlled aggression at all the right times, earning his team a fifth title in six seasons.
AIC Green pair Nathan Manning and Anthony Goss completed a perfect season in the Division B2 doubles.
The pair dominated the net with their aggressive style of play, and although Riverside's Julie Hextall and Jamie Tunks became only the second team this season to take a set off them, they proved too strong with a 6/1 5/6 6/3 win and will look to take the next step with promotion to the B1 doubles roster next season.
The final division to reach completion is Division C doubles where an NTSC derby was played out by husband and wife duos Michelle and Stephen Frankcombe (Mr.&Mrs) and Fleur and Rod Peck (Golden Oldies).
Locked at one win each this season, Mr.&Mrs. streaked to a somewhat unexpected 6/2 6/0 victory in a match where somebody was always going to end up walking home.
Spring rosters begin in late August; interested players should contact their local club or Tennis North president Craig Boyce on 0447501209.
