Tennis North: Riverside complete four straight victories

By Ben Holden
June 15 2022 - 12:00am
WINNERS: Tennis North winners Fletcher Young, Campbell Young and Matthew Webb celebrate victory. Picture: Supplied

Inclement weather saw the cancellation of Tennis North's inter-club pennant gala day recently, with each division allowed to play their decider on separate dates.

