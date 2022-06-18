The Examiner

Our History | A friendly labour of literary love that spans three decades

By Mike McCausland, Launceston Historical Society
June 18 2022 - 8:00pm
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the founding of Friends of the Library, Launceston, which was formed at a public meeting in March 1992 to provide support for public libraries after a significant funding cut in the Department of Education and Arts.

