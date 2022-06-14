Power disruptions anticipated for Tasmania on Wednesday night

The Australian Energy Market Operator has forecast a potential maximum power load disruption in Tasmania on Wednesday night.
Earlier in the day, AEMO sent out a warning on power load interruptions for Queensland and NSW over several hours into the Tuesday evening.
In updated market notices published on its website over the afternoon, the energy regulator said the warning would be extended to Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania on Wednesday.
The power interruptions for these states are forecast to occur between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.
In relation to Tasmania, the maximum load forecast to be interrupted is 49 megawatts.
AEMO has said it has sought a market response from the state's energy generator and that it had not yet estimated the latest time it would need to intervene through an AEMO intervention event.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
