The Examiner
Opinion

Paul Keating famously said in 1996, 'When you change the government, you change the country'

By Crispin Hull
Updated June 14 2022 - 11:22am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese is shackled when it comes to big-picture reform - unless he reverses the stage-three tax cuts. Picture: Getty Images

Paul Keating famously said in 1996, "When you change the government, you change the country." John Howard's Coalition government sure did that. The question now is whether Labor's Anthony Albanese can change it again, reversing the worst of the Howard changes, which have now had two decades of making the place worse, not better.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.