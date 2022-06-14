The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Federal Energy Minister talks up Tasmania's Marinus Link proposal

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated June 14 2022 - 5:38am, first published 5:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bowen suggest Marinus Link is key to nation's renewable energy transition

Energy Minister Guy Barnett has told Parliament he is heartened by federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen's positive comments regarding the importance of the Marinus Link project.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.