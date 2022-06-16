Northern Exposure | Winter 2022

Welcome to Northern Exposure,
There's no denying, winter has arrived in Launceston. This is a time of short days, frosty mornings and a jam-packed events calendar that will keep you out of hibernation.
In fact, if you thought winter meant things slowing down, think again. With festivals, gallery shows and local events there's plenty to keep you busy.
In this edition we're shining a light on some of the upcoming activities you can find throughout the city and beyond. One of the unmissable ones is the Tassie Scallop Fiesta (page 6) where one of our favourite shellfish is front and centre in cooking demonstrations, innovative dishes and hands-on workshops.
Now is also the time to book tickets to agriCULTURED (pages 4-5) that puts northern Tasmania's vast agricultural might front and centre. With events designed to showcase the range of skills often hidden behind farmgates and barn doors, this is an unmissable showcase of the significance and scope of the industry.
While the weather may be less predictable, the city is full of energy and the Council are happy to update residents on the many things that are happening around town, from exciting gallery hangings to updates to electrical car charging points.
So what are you waiting for? It may be cold but now is the time to get out and enjoy those expansive blue skies that punctuate winter in Launceston.
