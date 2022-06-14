Riverside man injured at work in days leading up to death, coroner rules out inquest

A state coroner has ruled out pursuing an inquest into the death of a Riverside man earlier this year, despite concerns raised by the man's family about a a workplace injury in the days before he died.
Kelly John Dillon died sometime between January 17 and January 18, 2022, aged 58. He was discovered slumped next to the sliding door of his bathroom by a well-known associate, who immediately began CPR and called an ambulance. Upon arrival, the paramedics determined Mr Dillon had died.
Ahead of the investigation into Mr Dillon's death, Coroner Robert Webster was contacted by Mr Dillon's former partner, Tania Buchanan, who drew attention to an injury sustained by Mr Dillon while working for the Northern Occupational Support Service. She said the injury was "pertinent to the coronial investigation" and said following the injury, Mr Dillon had taken sick-leave and visited a doctor in Exeter.
A subsequent report from the employer to the coroner revealed that on January 15, Mr Dillon was hit in the left leg after a NOSS client who was "swearing at peers and staff" threw a chair at him.
His leg was bruised and he took the next day off to see a doctor. In a text message to another NOSS staff member the next day, Mr Dillon said he felt terrible and could "hardly get out of bed".
Following his death, an autopsy determined Mr Dillon died from complications related to a blood clot entering his pulmonary artery. In the autopsy report, forensic pathologist Dr Donald Richie noted "trauma of the legs is a common precursor to deep vein blood clots".
After the cause of death was determined, it appears both the family of Mr Dillon and the compensation insurer for NOSS Tasmania sought legal representation, who then contacted the coroner separately.
As a result, the coroner also ordered medical advisor Dr Anthony Bell to examine the evidence surrounding Mr Dillon's injury and death. Ultimately, Dr Bell's report found the injury was minor and determined that "although the trauma at work increased the risk of venous thromboembolism it cannot be proven that the trauma Mr Dillon sustained at work caused the condition and therefore his death".
Likewise after reading Dr Bell's report, Mr Webster could not be satisfied that the injury led to Mr Dillon's death.
Consequently, Mr Webster said an inquest was not required.
The legal representation for Mr Dillon's family was contacted ahead of publication but has yet to respond.
