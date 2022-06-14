The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

No inquest into death of Riverside man after family raise concerns about workplace injury

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
Updated June 14 2022 - 5:55am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverside man injured at work in days leading up to death, coroner rules out inquest

A state coroner has ruled out pursuing an inquest into the death of a Riverside man earlier this year, despite concerns raised by the man's family about a a workplace injury in the days before he died.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Peach

Joshua Peach

Journalist

Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.