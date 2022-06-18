The Examiner
The Butterfly Effect Art Auction being held to raise money for UNICEF

Nikita McGuire
Nikita McGuire
June 18 2022 - 5:00pm
AUCTION: Clare Farrell (front), Mark Webset and Paul Snell, for The Butterfly Effect Art Auction, being held online and at Poimena Gallery. Picture: Phillip Biggs

A group of over 100 artists have generously donated works of art to raise critical funds for the UNICEF Ukraine Emergency Appeal. Money raised will support the innocent children displaced by war.

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

