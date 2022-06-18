A group of over 100 artists have generously donated works of art to raise critical funds for the UNICEF Ukraine Emergency Appeal. Money raised will support the innocent children displaced by war.
Launceston Grammar head of visual art Paul Snell said all funds raised will go through UNICEF to the Ukraine Emergency Appeal.
"As we watch the disaster unfold across the globe it is easy to feel utterly powerless in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Mr Snell said.
"The team at Poimena Gallery are calling on artists to donate works to be auctioned to raise much needed funds for innocent children and families displaced by the war.
"As we are all aware, art is often a source of light in dark times, a way to reflect upon and process traumatic experiences.
"So, it seems appropriate that we take the opportunity to raise critical funds to support the innocent people affected by war and send a message of hope and loving support."
Mr Snell said that the auction would be predominately online, as to reach as wide an audience as possible.
"All the works will be exhibited at the start of August, so there will be a psychical exhibition as part of it but we realise that an online auction makes it a lot more accessible for more people wanting to bid," he said.
"Hopefully we will raise lots of money and sell the all the artworks. There are around 102 artists involved and we have local, national and international artists which is great to see.
"There are all kinds of artworks with different mediums, shapes, sizes and aesthetics."
The online auction will run until 7pm Thursday 18 August with the works on show from August 1 to 18 at Poimena Gallery, Mowbray.
To bid on the artworks or to donate visit airauctioneer.com/stand-with-ukraine. The gallery is open for viewing during school hours at the Launceston Church Grammar School Senior Campus.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
