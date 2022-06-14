A Ravenswood man will face a charge of murder when he appears in the Supreme Court of Queensland.
Kyam Keith Broadby, 26, of Ravenswood, was extradited from Hobart to Queensland on March 8 to face a charge over the death of a show worker at the Mareeba Showgrounds on July 10, 2019.
Advertisement
In 2019 he was charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Nathaniel Solomon Wailu, 35, but when he appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court on March 9 the charge was upgraded to murder.
He was committed to the Supreme Court on May 27, 2022.
Broadby's extradition came after he completed a nine-month sentence handed down in the Supreme Court in Launceston in July 2021.
The murder charge relates to an alleged fight at the showgrounds about midnight on July 10.
Mr Wailu was taken to the Townsville Hospital, but died of his injuries on July 16, 2019. Broadby was charged, but bailed and returned to Tasmania.
He was on bail when he committed an aggravated burglary and two counts of stealing in Launceston on September 24, 2019 to which he pleaded guilty.
He stole a Toyota Hilux and power tools worth $15,000 from Broken Car and Truck Collections on Remount Road.
In sentencing Justice Robert Pearce said that Broadby and another person broke into the recycling business in the early hours of the morning.
An employee was asleep at the premises and confronted the burglars.
Broadby told him to go back to sleep and stole his mobile phone and threatened to kill him.
"You did not expect anyone to be asleep at the business premises," Justice Pearce said.
"His phone was taken and he was confined for two hours.
"There is no victim impact statement, but it would have been terrifying for him."
Justice Pearce said Broadby had a record for dishonesty, violence and breaching bail and had the benefit of a number of suspended sentences including one in 2017.
Advertisement
Broadby was also on bail in relation to motor vehicle stealing and evading police in New Norfolk on July 8, 2018.
"You were on bail orders in two states at the time of this offence and that is an aggravating factor," Justice Pearce said.
Broadby was sentenced in March 2020 to six months in jail, including an activated three-month suspended sentence, for escaping from a police vehicle and resisting arrest.
He faced a hearing in the Launceston Magistrates Court on six counts of breach of bail in November.
All his Tasmanian matters were finalised.
Advertisement
Justice Pearce said Broadby had been assessed as unsuitable for a Home Detention Order.
"I have reached the conclusion that this is too serious for such an order and a sentence of actual imprisonment is the only appropriate sentence," he said.
Broadby would not be eligible for parole until he had served six months of the latest sentence.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Advertisement
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.