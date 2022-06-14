Nathaniel Atkinson is on the verge of becoming the first Tasmanian to feature at the world's biggest sporting event after helping the Socceroos qualify for the World Cup on his 23rd birthday.
The Launceston-born Riverside Olympic product played 90 minutes in last week's continental qualifying victory against UAE and then Tuesday's inter-continental play-off against Peru which the Aussies won on penalties after extra-time.
Both matches were played in Qatar where the World Cup will be held in November.
The matches were just Atkinson's second and third for the Socceroos and cap a meteoric rise which saw him named player of the match in an A-League grand final win, represent the Olyroos at the Tokyo Olympics, join Scottish Premier League side Hearts and play in a Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.
His past and present clubs were among those swift to offer congratulations.
"Well done to the Socceroos and our former player!" Riverside Olympic said on Facebook.
Melbourne City posted pictures of Atkinson with the Socceroos and celebrating their 2021 A-League title with the words: "What a way to spend your birthday. Hope you've had a great day, Nate!"
And Heart of Midlothian were delighted for their two Socceroo internationals with Kye Rowles named man of the match.
"Absolute SCENES! Congratulations to Nate, Kye and all the Socceroos for reaching the World Cup finals!" the Edinburgh club said.
Football Tasmania confirmed Atkinson would be the first Tasmanian to play at a FIFA World Cup if he makes the final squad.
Chief executive Matt Bulkeley said: "If he is selected, there will be tens of thousands of Tasmanians cheering his every move from home, and young Tasmanian boys and girls will have a home-grown, World Cup role model to inspire them to follow their footballing dreams."
Hobart Juventus product Dominic Longo is widely regarded as Tasmania's most successful soccer player. Like Atkinson, he graced an Olympic Games but did not reach a World Cup as the Socceroos did not qualify during his six-year stint in the national side.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
