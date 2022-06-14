The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Smart Tasmanian galloper to be given another chance in Melbourne

GM
By Greg Mansfield
June 14 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN FORM: Tanya Hanson-trained mare Rock'em Baby (outside) narrowly beats Lacerate at Spreyton a fortnight ago. Picture: Greg Mansfield
Newhart, pictured winning his trial two weeks ago, was narrowly beaten by Take The Sit on Tuesday.
Top mare Take The Sit was one of only two Tasmanian-owned and trained group winners last season.

Advertisement

Ad

Talented Tasmanian sprinter And Beyond will return home for a Newmarket Handicap campaign if he doesn't measure up at his next start in Victoria.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.