Talented Tasmanian sprinter And Beyond will return home for a Newmarket Handicap campaign if he doesn't measure up at his next start in Victoria.
Co-owner and former trainer Tanya Hanson said she was "a shade disappointed" with the five-year-old's unplaced run in last Friday's $150,000 Golden Topaz at Swan Hill.
"He's a big gangly strider who doesn't like horses around him but that was no excuse," Hanson said.
"I thought he should have finished off a bit better in the home straight.
"We'll give him one more run over there and, if he doesn't measure up, he'll come home for a break then get ready for the Newmarket."
Hanson said the one positive out of the Swan Hill run was that And Beyond jumped well from the barriers.
"That has been an issue for him," she said.
"He missed the start by eight lengths in a jump-out the week before."
New trainer Lindsey Smith said And Beyond had trialled "really good' even though he misbehaved in the gates.
"He has worked like a very good horse but his barrier manners leave a lot to be desired," Smith said.
As an 84-rater, And Beyond is eligible for easier races than the Golden Topaz which was an open handicap where the topweight had a rating of 100.
The Wordsmith gelding was an impressive winner in benchmark 64 grade at Sandown last year at his only previous interstate run.
Hanson has had seven winners from only 53 runners in Tasmania this season at a handy strike-rate of 13.2 per cent.
Four of her winners have been at Spreyton where she has been successful at the past two meetings with Rock'em Baby and Flying To Paris.
Hanson won't have a runner on Sunday at Elwick where 43 of the 107 nominations come from the Scott Brunton and Tegan Keys stables.
Two of the state's best gallopers contested the same barrier trial at Spreyton on Tuesday with only a half head separating them at the finish.
Take The Sit finished slightly too well for Newhart who was pushed out hands and heels but had raced three wide for the last 650m.
Newhart was an impressive trial winner a fortnight earlier at his first public appearance since two unplaced runs in Melbourne last spring and an operation to remove small bone chips.
He had previously won the Devonport Cup, Thomas Lyons and Mowbray Stakes in successive starts.
Take The Sit was also having her second trial since a spell.
She won the Vamos Stakes last time in and, along with former stablemate Still A Star, has been the only Tasmanian-owned and trained horse to win a group race this season.
Trainer Bill Ryan has pencilled in the 1420m open handicap at Mowbray on Sunday week for Take The Sit's return and she may then head to Melbourne.
"There isn't a lot of options for her in Tasmania," Ryan said.
Driver Tiarna Ford has been suspended and fined at an inquiry adjourned from the meeting in Hobart on May 29.
Stewards found that Ford, while driving Coolhand Easton, caused interference to Deadly Assassin (Jordan Chibnall) at the 1700m mark of the seventh race.
She was suspended for two meetings.
Stewards further charged Ford with misconduct in that she verbally abused Chibnall on return to the stabling area.
She was fined $500, fully suspended for 12 months.
Trainer-driver Paul Williams was suspended for two meetings in Hobart on Sunday night for illegally shifting out on Lockaway Kacie in the early part of the main race, forcing Puntarno Stride to cover extra ground.
With Conor Crook about to leave the state, this season's Tasmanian drivers' premiership could end up with an historic result.
Three members of the one family could finish in the top three places.
Crook has a handy lead with 41 wins but with more than six months of the season remaining, Dylan Ford (27 wins), Mitch Ford (26 wins) and Nathan Ford (23 wins) could all go past him.
Trainer-driver Mark Yole made a perfect start to his new career as a racing columnist.
In a new column called Make Your Mark on the Tasracing web site, Yole identified All For Dave and Spooky Girl as his best drives last weekend.
All For Dave was an obvious pick, winning at $1.40 at Mowbray, but Spooky Girl was a nice result, scoring at $7.00 in Hobart.
Yole made it three-from-three when he identified Mowbray winner Sinister ($3.90) as the horse he would most like to be driving.
The $11,255 Tasmanian Derby for greyhounds will be a one-off final after insufficient nominations were received to run heats.
It will be conducted at Mowbray on June 27.
In contrast, there are enough nominations to run three heats of the Tasmanian Oaks next Monday night.
The $5125 Winter Stakes, a free-for-all over 600m, will go ahead at the same meeting after seven nominations were received.
Likely Tasmanian Derby runner Nail 'Em Fencer won his seventh race on the Launceston track on Tuesday.
He was last on settling in a five-dog field but never left the rail as he scored by a length in grade 4 company.
The start of the meeting was delayed for about 40 minutes due to heavy frost on the track near the 515m boxes.
This week's lone harness meeting in Launceston on Sunday night will have big fields in 8 of the 10 races.
Only the 3YO and Free-For-All won't have 11 or 12 runners.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
