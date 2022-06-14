The Examiner
Overnight fire on Arthur street in Peth destroys house, cause undetermined

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
Updated June 14 2022 - 7:40am, first published 3:00am
Perth woman concerned for missing cats after midnight fire destroys home

A Perth woman has expressed concern for her two missing cats, who haven't been seen since a fire - likely sparked by a wood heater - destroyed much of her house early on Tuesday morning.

