Tasmanian children in out-of-home care have had the opportunity to share their views and experiences through a new children's book OK, so a nest is a home.
Tasmanian Children's Commissioner Leanne McLean launched the book on Tuesday, saying an important part of her role was to promote and empower participation of young people in decisions that concern them, including children in out-of-home care, foster care, kinship care, and residential care.
"Every night, about 1100 Tasmanian children and young people are in out-of-home care," she said.
"That is about one in every 100 children and young people in communities across the state."
As part of the commissioner's out-of-home care monitoring program, Ms McLean undertook a series of creative consultations and discussions with children and young people with a care experience to explore the theme of being loved and safe.
"These consultations also delivered stunning artworks and candid quotes about young Tasmanians' experiences and views about out-of-home care," she said.
Ms McLean said these elements had been pieced together with the help of creatives at All That We Are to form a new picture book.
She said OK, so a nest is a home provided a honest insight into the lives of Tasmanian children and young people with a care experience.
Ms McLean said there would be a report on the consultation with children on the theme of being loved and safe later this year.
"By talking more about out-of-home care and the experiences of children and young people, we will be better able to give them the support they need and deserve and improve the systems that are there to support them," she said.
Ms McLean said her office had provided every library in Tasmania with copies of OK, so a nest is a home.
The book can be viewed here: https://www.childcomm.tas.gov.au/wp-content/uploads/Nest-book_final_web.pdf
