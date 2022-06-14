No forced Tas Networks redundancies

As properties in North and North West Tasmania remained without power due to storm damage, Labor again asked Energy Minister Guy Barnett about the "secret plan" to axe jobs from TasNetworks.
Franklin MHA David O'Byrne asked Mr Barnett for confirmation of how many jobs would be slashed, as well as the date he was first briefed about job losses.
"Our state relies on Tas Networks to literally keep the lights on. They need to ensure they have the staff to do this work," Mr O'Byrne said.
In parliament on Tuesday, Mr Barnett said the energy landscape across Australia was changing and Tasmania was responding in many different ways, including green hydrogen and the Marinus Link.
Mr Barnett said Tas Networks and its staff, and the staffing roles within its business, had to adapt to the new environment, like any other organisation would be required to do.
But he said he had made it "very clear" that there would be no forced redundancies as part of the changes at Tas Networks.
"If [its] necessary to change those roles and those positions it should be done through natural attrition wherever possible, and only, if required, through voluntary redundancies, and as I have said before, there will be no forced redundancies," Mr Barnett said.
Earlier this week, Labor energy spokesman Dean Winter also raised the issue, claiming the government has been dishonest about the energy network slashing a quarter of its workforce.
"This is one of the biggest job culls in recent memory and flies in the face of the Minister's claim that he is building a bigger energy sector in Tasmania," Mr Winter said.
Tas Networks has said it is undergoing a long-term transformation.
This will take place over the next two years to ensure the business is fit for purpose.
Its ultimate goal is "to have a business able to capitalise on the expected future growth in renewable energy, and help to keep downard pressure on power prices for all Tasmanians".
