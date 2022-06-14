The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston 10 winner James Hansen heads to Europe following win

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated June 14 2022 - 6:03am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Hansen

James Hansen had little time to waste after his Launceston 10 triumph.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.