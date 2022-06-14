Consultation begins on process to return land to state's Aboriginal people

Our government recognises that Aboriginal people have a profound and ongoing connection to Tasmania's lands and waters.
This connection to country, and the responsibility to care for it, are central to Aboriginal culture and identity.
Advertisement
Returning more land to Tasmanian Aboriginal people is a priority for our government and is a key aspect of our Reset the Relationship policy agenda.
The Review into the model for returning land, which aims to identify the barriers to returning land and explore options to improve the land return process, is an integral step in this.
We have listened to the concerns of Tasmanian Aboriginal people and it is clear the current process to return land does not work for all Tasmanian Aboriginal people.
A new approach is necessary if land returns are to play a constructive part in our reconciliation journey with all Tasmanian Aboriginal people.
This week, I announced the Consultation Paper A revised model for returning land to Tasmania's Aboriginal people - Consultation Paper on proposals for change which has taken that feedback into account, and outlines the government's proposed approaches to amend the Act and return more land to Aboriginal people.
Key amendments proposed include:
Importantly, the key roles of the ALCT to hold the title of the land and oversee its management on behalf of all Tasmanian Aboriginal people are not intended to change.
We know there will be differing views about these proposed changes and that is why we will reach out to and meet with Aboriginal people during this consultation.
This feedback will inform the drafting of the amended legislation, which will be released as a Draft Exposure Bill for further consultation.
Tasmanians' priorities are our priorities and my intention is to introduce legislation to Parliament as soon as possible to facilitate the return of more land to Tasmanian Aboriginal people.
The Consultation Paper is available at: https://nre.tas.gov.au/about-the-department/aboriginal-legislative-reform/aboriginal-lands-act.
Written submissions are encouraged by July 24 and can be sent to aboriginallandsact@nre.tas.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.