Lauderdale's Sam Siggins had a three-vote performance in Launceston skipper Jobi Harper's absence to join him atop the player of the year leaderboard.
With Harper unavailable due to work duties as Launceston met Clarence, former AFL-listed player Siggins made the most of the chance in his 100th game for the Southern Bombers.
Siggins topped the stats sheet with 35 disposals, 12 clearances, 5 hit-outs, nine inside-50s and a goal in the Bombers' 35-point win over North Hobart.
Teammate Nat Franklin and North Hobart's Callum Kilpatrick rounded out the votes.
Having played deputy to Harper's starring performances over the past two weeks, teammate Fletcher Seymour claimed the three votes in Launceston's win over Clarence.
Picking up two votes in round 10 and one in round 11, the former Clarence player took best on ground honours against his old side.
He collected 30 disposals, nine clearances, seven inside-50s and a goal as the Blues went into their double-bye on a high.
Jake Smith also stepped up in his skipper's absence, playing a more prominent role in the ruck as well as the midfield, collecting 24 touches and 10 hit-outs.
Kieran Lovell came away with three votes as Kingborough and Glenorchy met, with him and Eddie Cole moving up in the standings.
Lauderdale v North Hobart
3 - Sam Siggins (L'dale)
2 - Nat Franklin (L'dale)
1 - Callum Kilpatrick (NH)
Clarence v Launceston
3 - Fletcher Seymour (L'ton)
2 - Jake Smith (L'ton)
1 - Luke Swinton (Clar)
Kingborough v Glenorchy
3 - Kieran Lovell (King)
2 - Eddie Cole (King)
1 - Ben Kamaric (Glen)
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
