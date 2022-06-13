Crash on West Tamar Highway: Single vehicle collides with parked cars

At approximately 6:20 am Tuesday 14 June, Tasmania Police and Fire services attended a crash involving three vehicles on the West Tamar Highway, Riverside.
The Northern bound lane of the West Tamar Highway was blocked, the road has now been cleared and re-opened.
A male was taken to the Launceston General Hospital suffering only minor injuries.
Early indications are that a single vehicle has collided with two parked vehicles and rolled onto its roof, while the impact force a second onto its side.
Police are requesting that motorists use caution when travelling on the West Tamar Highway through Riverside.
