The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Budget 2021

Police and Tasmania Fire Service called to a traffic crash involving three vehicles on West Tamar Highway

Updated June 13 2022 - 10:29pm, first published 9:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crash on West Tamar Highway: Single vehicle collides with parked cars

At approximately 6:20 am Tuesday 14 June, Tasmania Police and Fire services attended a crash involving three vehicles on the West Tamar Highway, Riverside.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.