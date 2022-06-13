Tassie ice rink's final goodbye

Forty years of Tasmanian ice skating comes to an end today.
After community protests and a lobbying campaign proved unsuccessful, the owners of the state's only ice skating ring were due to hand over the keys to the new building's owners on Tuesday.
Janina Kaitinis, rink manager and daughter of the owner, said she had come to terms with the rink's closure on May 21, but thought it would be difficult handing over the building keys to the new owner on Tuesday.
"I feel sad for all the kids that are involved in the rink, and the parents that have invested money and time for their kids to skate," she told The Examiner.
There are about 200 athletes who are reliant on the ice rink, including some that are based in the North, according to Anna Holliday, president of Ice Sports Tasmania,.
She said she was hopeful a proposal to construct a new ice rink would attract government support.
She said she was disappointed when the government failed to allocate funds for the project during the recent budget, but stressed she was "supportive" of Minister for Sport and Recreation, Nic Street's pledge to consider a new facility.
Mr Street told The Examiner on Monday there had been "extensive" work recently to find a positive outcome for the users of the ice rink.
"Our goal should be building a new ice rink facility and securing the future of ice sports in Tasmania," he said.
"This work is currently underway and they will provide me with further advice in the coming weeks as to what may be required to progress to the next steps."
