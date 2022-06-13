The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tassie ice rink's final goodbye

BS
By Ben Seeder
Updated June 13 2022 - 9:21am, first published 7:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
End of an era: Janina Kaitinis's family has run Tasmania's only ice rink for more than 40 years. PHOTO: Ben Seeder

Forty years of Tasmanian ice skating comes to an end today.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Ben Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.