Despite damaging winds wreaking havoc across much of the state, the strong cold front that lasted throughout the Queen's Birthday long weekend offered some positives for Northern Tasmanians, particularly for snow sports enthusiasts.
On Monday, although the temperature remained low, the wind subsided, the sun re-appeared, and after a significant amount of snowfall was recorded, hundreds of people were left with the same idea - to head to Ben Lomond.
Groups of Launceston locals, as well as tourists, carefully maneuvered the infamous Jacobs Ladder to reach the vast snowfields waiting above, while others opted to endure lengthy queues, to catch a shuffle bus instead.
At the top, the lineups were equally as long for those wishing to rent equipment or hitch a ride up the mountainside on a ski lift.
Ben Lomond Ski Lifts managing director Ben Mock said while it wasn't uncommon to see the area busy, it was rare to see it in operation at all this early into the year.
"The season generally starts in early July, but we've had this large snowfall, which hasn't happened as early as this in quite a long time," he said.
"Saturday was a quiet day due to the weather, Sunday it picked up a little more, but today - thanks to it being a public holiday, as well as the bluebird skies overhead, and very little wind - It's been an absolutely insane level of business, which has been great."
Mr Mock also attributed the big turnout to an increase in marketing, as well as people wanting to make the most of COVID-19 restriction not being in place.
A similar sentiment was echoed by the owner of Ben Lomond Snow Sports, Dane Liepins, who said the opening weekend had been "extraordinary".
"There have been people experiencing snow for the first time, so not necessarily skiing or boarding, but riding a toboggan, and building a snowman," he said.
However, one newbie, three-year-old George Calvert of Relbia, experienced snow for the first time while simultaneously learning how to ski. His mother, Alice, said learning how to ski at a young age was a family tradition.
"We've booked a ski trip to the mainland later this year, so this is a good practice run on more of a beginner's slope," she said.
"I had to bribe him with chocolate a few times, but he's actually picked it up pretty quick."
Semi-experienced snowboarder Kurtis Franklin said the early snowfall was a good opportunity to "dust off the cobwebs".
"I've come out about five or six times in my life, but I've never really seen conditions as good as todays," he said.
"It's unreal fun, and there's a great vibe up here, I just wish the pub was still here."
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
