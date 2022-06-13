The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Labor's Anita Dow slams government's winter health plans at LGH

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
Updated June 13 2022 - 9:33am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Dow. Picture: File

The Launceston General Hospital has once again become the centre of a fierce debate between the state's two major political parties.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Peach

Joshua Peach

Journalist

Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.