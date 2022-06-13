Launceston will inevitably lose its share of AFL games if a new stadium is built in Hobart, former Windermere MLC Ivan Dean says.
Though Tasmanian AFL Taskforce chairman Brett Godfrey said this should not be a concern, given work committed to upgrades of University of Tasmania Stadium.
Former premier Peter Gutwein announced earlier this year that a new southern-based stadium would support the state's aspirations for its own AFL team.
This proposal was first mentioned in the AFL taskforce's 2019 report on a Tasmanian team.
AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan last week said Tasmania needed a new stadium to be compete for attention from national sporting codes, such as the AFL.
"Whether it's contingent or however you want to frame it ... this team needs and will have a new stadium if it wants a licence," he said.
"I think Tasmanians will expect that."
Mr Dean in 2019 chaired a Legislative Council committee which investigated the likely benefits to the state and the feasibility of a Tasmanian AFL team.
On Monday, he said Mr McLachlan's comments regarding the need for a stadium had put the state's chances for an AFL team in a perilous position.
Mr Dean added should the stadium be built in Hobart, the facility would be the obvious choice for AFL games in Tasmania. "We will lose game clearly," he said.
"They're not going to play games in Launceston when they've got that venue."
"In my view, it will not help at all for the state to go down this path at this time."
Mr Dean said construction of the stadium, which has been reported to cost about $750 million, was an unrealistic proposition for the state presently.
"And to simply say to us, you need this new stadium to get your license is absolutely unfair and not acceptable," he said.
Mr Godfrey said the taskforce had envisaged the stadium as more like an entertainment or convention precinct like Adelaide Oval, which had more 150 days of events staged there a year and which made a return for the government.
"As long as people understand that it's not just a footy ground, but a footy ground within entertainment precinct, I think it's terrific," he said.
"An entertainment and convention precinct is the only way the taskforce can see it work."
Mr Godfrey said the taskforce had formed a view early on that Blunstone Arena would not be an adequate arena in a decade's time.
"We do think a new stadium is required, but if the AFL makes it a prerequisite, we'll have to think about that," he said.
Mr Godfrey said the stadium would not need to cost the proposed $750 million to build and that sum had little weight as it was as proper accounting was yet to be done on the costings.
"There would be no stadium supported by the taskforce if it was sub-economic, end of story," he said.
"Members of the taskforce would be gobsmacked if at the right price, we couldn't find an economic model that actually gave a net return to the state as has happened in South Australia and as has been demonstrated in the early days of Optus Stadium."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
