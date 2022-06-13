Airline Rex will start Devonport-Melbourne services, competing directly with fierce rival Qantas.
Burnie-Melbourne carrier Regional Express (Rex) plans to begin Devonport-Melbourne flights in August, returning to the route for the first time since 2005.
Advertisement
The development follows Qantas moving in on the previously Rex-dominated Burnie-Melbourne route from December last year, meaning the North-West's two main airports will both have direct competition between the two airlines for the first time in more than a decade.
Rex deputy chairman John Sharp took the airline's now traditional swipes at Qantas while announcing the Devonport service.
"This new Rex route Melbourne to Devonport carried pre-COVID close to 150,000 annual passengers and we have been courted by the local community for over two years because of the price gouging by Qantas, the sole carrier on the route, and because of the very poor service levels," Mr Sharp said.
"We did not respond earlier to the pleas of the community as we had limited resources then and we wanted to give priority to our existing network.
"Qantas' predatory attacks on Rex's network mean that we no longer can support the marginal routes and we need to channel our resources to the biggest regional routes where the financial returns are much better."
Rex said resuming the Devonport service was made possible by its withdrawal from the Melbourne-Albury route at the end of May.
Rex said that route was marginal before coronavirus and was no longer viable after Qantas' "predatory" entry in March.
"The economics are evident and we believe we'll be carrying more than twice the number of passengers to Devonport than we did to Albury with the same amount of resources deployed," Mr Sharp said.
He said it was part of a network revamp to improve the airline's financial performance.
"We will be ramping up significantly our services in the biggest regional routes and at the start of the new financial year our regional capacity will be higher compared to pre-COVID levels," Mr Sharp said.
Competition watchdog the ACCC last week angered Rex when it said it had ended an investigation into Rex's allegations Qantas was responsible for anti-competitive behaviour on certain regional routes historically operated by Rex.
"In closing the investigation, we noted that COVID-19 movement restrictions and border closures impacted the competitive dynamics in the market," the ACCC said.
QantasLink chief executive John Gissing said Rex's claims clearly never had any substance.
"What Rex calls predatory behaviour is actually competition which provides these regional communities with choice, more services and lower fares," he said.
"Rex need to stop blaming others and take responsibility for their decision to exit these regional routes."
Rex said more details about Melbourne-Devonport flights, including special launch fares, would be released in coming weeks.
Tickets would go on sale before the end of June.
Advertisement
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.