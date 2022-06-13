The Examiner
Letters to the editor | June 14, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
June 13 2022 - 8:30pm
Too many recipients risks devaluing awards

QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY HONOURS

EVERY year we see hundreds of Australians receive recognition for their services to the community by way of the Queen's Birthday Honours list. However, with such numbers isn't the award being devalued?

