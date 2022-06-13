Launceston United claimed their first state title in more than half a century with victory over Kingborough in the Women's Statewide Cup.
On a crisp, chilly morning at KVG, the Birch Avenue club cemented its decision to step up two years ago with its first statewide silverware since 1967.
A competition traditionally dominated by Hobart clubs saw a Northern name inscribed for the first time since Launceston City in 2015.
Two goals to Laura Dickinson, whose dad Ian is a long-time servant of the club, and one to Western Australian marquee player Ellie La Monte secured a 3-1 win over the Lions with US import Alexis Mitchell named player of the match.
United will next target an unprecedented double, having also won eight games straight to sit top of the Women's Super League.
Having also taken the lead in last year's decider, only to lose 3-1 to Olympia, United were determined not to fall into the same trap after Dickinson's fifth-minute opener.
Victory seemed on the cards when the same player doubled their lead midway through the second half.
Lions hit back through the prolific Dani Kannegiesser on 73 minutes.
But when La Monte coolly completed the scoring five minutes later, the Northerners were able to relax and cruise to the victory.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
