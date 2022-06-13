Advertisement
The racing industry has spoken ... but only time will tell if the right people were listening.
Nationally-acclaimed racing administrator Dale Monteith interviewed more than 50 people while compiling his review of the Racing Regulation Act 2004.
They represented every sector of the industry, from participants at all levels to administrators to clubs to government bodies.
And, there was a familiar theme to much of their evidence, as summarised by Monteith on page 26 of his 40-page review.
Monteith reported that "many" of those interviewed voiced concerns with the operations of the Racing Director and Office Of Racing Integrity "in terms of their carriage of integrity and probity functions."
He said this was particularly the case over the past five years.
These concerns included a perceived lack of transparency and oversight.
And, a perceived lack of ability for participants to question the decisions and actions of ORI.
"Instability at ORI, due to the number of persons serving as director in the past four years, together with staff leaving and cultural issues, were highlighted by a number of people," Monteith reported.
Monteith said another matter raised was that there was no evident provision under the current Act for "lodging a complaint relating to the exercise of powers or treatment by the Racing Director or ORI."
All these concerns, presented by Monteith without comment, are disturbing.
They should be top of the list of matters to be addressed if and when the State Government accepts Monteith's recommendation to scrap the Racing Director/ORI model and put in place a new integrity structure.
What the new structure looks like is not important. What it's called, where it's based, who runs it ... they are not the big issues.
What matters most - based on the evidence presented to Monteith - is how it will operate and how it will treat the people it's dealing with.
When we get rid of the lack of transparency, return the right of participants to question decisions and actions and allow for the lodging of complaints, we may get an integrity model that can win back the confidence of the industry.
The Monteith review also highlighted a problem that has been evident in Tasmania for a long time.
How does the state attract and retain capable stewards?
There has been no better example of the problem than 12 months ago when chief thoroughbred steward Scott Quill quit to take up a 'down table' position in country Victoria.
It was a good career opportunity ... but it also paid more.
Then Racing Director Tony Latham said at the time:
"It's very difficult finding a chief steward for any jurisdiction but especially for Tasmania.
"The fact that we don't pay them as much here is one obvious reason."
Monteith confirmed that view.
"It was acknowledged (by those interviewed) that there were capable stewards (in Tasmania) in each code," he said.
"But retaining them was a real challenge.
"Tasmanian racing was often referred to as a breeding ground for good stewards (who) then move to the mainland.
"(Tasmania's) inability to meet the market on pay rates - currently based on state public service mandates - has made it difficult to attract and retain stewards.
"Many said this needed to change."
Carrick reinsman Adrian Collins has a habit of bobbing up at long odds on veteran pacer Blackbird Power.
But he set a new standard in Hobart on Sunday night when he guided the nine-year-old to victory in the Rating 70-79 Pace.
Blackbird Power started officially at 100-1 but paid even bigger on two of the totes including $288.60 in New South Wales.
It was the first time Collins has driven a 100-1 winner but not the first time he and Blackbird Power have caused an upset.
His two previous wins on the gelding were at odds of 20-1 and 16-1.
Collins said he was never surprised by what Blackbird Power could do.
"I believe he's a tricky horse to train and there are two of him," the driver said. "But if he brings his A game he can really go.
"I remember sitting in the breeze one night and getting beaten a neck by Ryley Major."
Collins said trainer Gavin Kelly hadn't been over-confident going into the race and his only instruction from a second-row draw was to "find the fence".
"It turned out to be one of those nights where everything panned out lovely," Collins said.
"I ended up three back on the pegs and got one-off going down the back straight.
"I then got held up a bit rounding the turn so I decided to cut back down to the sprint lane."
Blackbird Power finished off strongly to beat Aha Reaction ($8.00) by a half head with $1.28 favourite Lockaway Kacie a head away third.
At the other end of the punting scale, Sporty Ben 'broke' the on-course tote when he won the Rating 50-55 Pace as a well-backed $4.60 second favourite.
The Mark Reggett-trained gelding is raced by Devonport owners Brett and Ian Collins and Pete Jones who don't mind a bet.
They were confident Sporty Ben could bring up his third successive win and supported him accordingly.
"We broke the tote - they couldn't pay us all out," Brett Collins revealed later.
"Mark has the horse flying."
Sporty Ben, driven by Dylan Ford, led all the way to beat Lalasa and Vigoroso.
Ford is second on the drivers' premiership with 27 wins.
He is 14 wins behind Conor Crook who is moving to Victoria next week.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
