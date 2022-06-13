The Examiner
TasNetworks crews head North, power restored for most 'by this afternoon'

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
Updated June 13 2022 - 1:03am, first published 12:33am
After a difficult weekend servicing power outages in the state's South, more TasNetworks crews are heading North to help restore power to more than 3000 people in the top half of Tasmania.

