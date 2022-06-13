TasNetworks crews head North, power restored for most 'by this afternoon'

After a difficult weekend servicing power outages in the state's South, more TasNetworks crews are heading North to help restore power to more than 3000 people in the top half of Tasmania.
In an update early this morning, TasNetworks aimed to have power restored to most people "by this afternoon", but cautioned that some people may still be left without power until at least tomorrow morning.
The vast majority of ongoing outages remain in the North and North West, with the most eastern outage at St Marys and the most western outage at Stanley.
Just under 3500 TasNetworks customers are currently without power. That's a significant improvement on the 10,000 customers around the state who were without power on Saturday.
On Sunday, TasNetworks head of network operations Jason King estimated more than 100 cases of poles and wires going down due to the severe weather impacting the state.
TasNetworks is asking the public to report any fallen powerlines to 132 004.
