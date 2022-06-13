Jail for man who pulled pistol

A 19-year-old man who pulled a pistol in the presence of a group of young people in Mayfield will spend at least six months in jail.
Anthony Dabs De Belin, of Mayfield, was found guilty of aggravated assault and possessing a firearm when not the holder of a licence after a hearing last week.
He was also sentenced by Magistrate Simon Brown for a large number of other matters including 10 counts of stealing, common assault, nine counts of breach of bail, burglary and injure property.
Mr Brown sentenced him to 10 months' jail with four months suspended for 18 months.
Tasmania Police applied for a suspended sentence which De Belin had hanging over his head to be activated.
The sentence was backdated to March 23 when De Belin was taken into custody.
The sentence covered a count of stealing when De Belin and two other offenders entered Hungry Jacks at Mowbray on March 4 and selected meals.
"The defendant and two males without paying $74.69," police prosecutor Alexander Pemberton said.
"CCTV footage identified the defendant."
On March 21, De Belin was with a youth when he entered a vehicle outside the Terry White pharmacy in Mowbray and stole an iPhone, pension card and other items worth $825.
Police went to an address in Mayfield on March 31 where De Belin declined to be interviewed.
The next day police went to an address in Mayfield but did not locate the iPhone. However, it was handed to police shortly after, Mr Pemberton said.
Mr Brown found De Belin guilty of the aggravated assault after hearing a combination of direct and circumstantial evidence.
A young woman, who cannot be identified, said she was with a group who met De Belin on the street on March 12, 2022, about 6.35pm. She said they talked for a few minutes before De Belin got angry with a male member of the group.
She said she had walked on because her family said she was not allowed to talk to De Belin.
"I was 10 metres away when he reached into a bag," she said.
"I could make out it was a gun and he said it was a gun."
She said it looked like it was made of metal.
A second member of the group said she saw De Belin pull a gun out of his pants.
She said it looked like a Glock that could have been homemade. She said she had seen a Glock before.
Constable Dominic Watson said he was at Mayfield looking for the defendant on March 12 about 6.30pm.
"I saw a figure ride away on a scooter and then drop the scooter and a backpack," he said.
He said the figure fled into multiple backyards at Mayfield before he was able to arrest him.
He said he received information that the defendant held up a teenager and threatened her with a firearm.
He said after his arrest, he seized a mobile phone.
Constable Watson said he searched for the weapon at the time and the next day but did not ever find it.
The mobile phone seized from De Belin contained Snapchat videos and images taken in February of a Glock pistol.
The phone also contained images of a Glock and the defendant's face in a house that Constable Watson recognised as being the lounge room at De Belin's home in Mayfield.
He said he also recognised distinctive sneakers that De Belin was wearing.
Mr Pemberton also tendered video footage from a nearby daycare centre which depicted a male in the same clothing and riding a scooter. It showed the complainant fleeing from the defendant
De Belin did not give evidence in the case.
Mr Brown said he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt of both charges.
He said both witnesses were firm that the incident of pulling out the weapon happened.
"I'm satisfied that the defendant produced the weapon, waved it around and threatened to shoot [one of the witnesses] on that day," he said.
Mr Brown said the police officer's evidence confirmed De Belin was in the Mayfield area at the requisite time. He said the Snapchat footage showed evidence of De Belin holding a Glock-style pistol.
His defence counsel Andrew Lonergan submitted that any sentence should be backdated to March 23 when De Belin was taken into custody.
