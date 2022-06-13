The Examiner
Anthony de Belin jailed for ten months

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated June 13 2022 - 9:52pm, first published 6:00pm
Jail for man who pulled pistol

A 19-year-old man who pulled a pistol in the presence of a group of young people in Mayfield will spend at least six months in jail.

