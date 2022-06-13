Getting kids back to school after COVID-19

Concerns over students catching COVID-19 at school will no longer be considered an acceptable justification for school absence as the government starts to crack down on attendance.
As part of the crack down, parents whose children are absent from school will start receiving student absence notifications again, after the reminder notification service was switched off due to COVID-19.
The changes by the Education Department come as average attendance rates for all North and North West schools sits at around 85 per cent.
Concerns were raised in Budget Estimates that school attendance for some schools had dropped to 60 per cent.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said the normal legal requirements for school attendance still applied.
Mr Jaensch said he wanted to reassure parents, carers and students that schools are safe places for learning.
He said some "gentle messaging" back to school campaigns were underway, with advertisements on TV, radio and social media.
"The reasons for not attending are reducing, and by law, our kids need to be in our schools," Mr Jaensch said.
"It is time to refocus getting back to face-to-face learing. That is where our kids need to be, that is where education works best."
An education department spokesperson said it had been empathetic to the views of parents and during Term 1 it had put energy and effort into alternative learning and learning from home.
He said a strong message about in-school attendance was again a priority.
"Student attendance and engagement is a priority for the Department of Education and there is significant work occurring to support and engage all learners to succeed," he said.
"Whilst the vast majority of students continued to attend school as normal, attendance rates in Tasmanian Government schools have been impacted by COVID-19.
"If parents and carers are struggling to get their kids to school, support is available and they are encouraged to speak to their school about their situation."
