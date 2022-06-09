Double-dipping teachers

Unvaccinated public school teachers stood down on full pay may now be working in Catholic or Independent schools while still receiving their government pay cheques, says Labor's Josh Willie.
A total of 22 education department staff are yet to confirm their COVID-19 vaccination status, have been suspended from duties on pay and are subject to investigations "expected to conclude this month".
Labor education spokesman Josh Willie alleged in education Budget Estimates last week that unvaccinated teachers are double-dipping by working in other school sectors while still on full government pay.
Mr Willie asked Education Minister Roger Jaensch whether he was concerned about these suspended staff working in other school systems.
Mr Jaensch said it is likely the community would not accept the situation as appropriate.
"I share a general concern with that but I don't know if that is happening," Mr Jaensch said.
"I have asked for some more advice on that because I don't know what restrictions are or should be on people who are subjected to that stand down on pay arrangement."
Catholic Education in Tasmania executive director Gerard Gaskin said there was no active recruitment of education department staff during COVID-19.
He said Catholic schools do not record data on relief teachers' employment in state schools.
"Catholic schools and colleges followed normal procedures during COVID, relying on their own existing lists of relief teachers that they use throughout the year," he said.
"In Term 1 of 2022, about 20 qualified teaching staff filling roles within the Catholic Education Office assisted Catholic schools and colleges in relief teaching roles."
Catholic schools do not have a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for its teachers.
Meanwhile, it was revealed that more than 780 teachers were brought into state schools as relief teachers to manage COVID-19 in Term 1, and a further 911 part-time staff took on extra shifts.
At the start of the year the state government said it planned to use a pool of 1700 relief teachers to manage staff absences due to COVID-19 during Term 1.
A total of 1692 individuals were employed for relief, including the part-time staff.
An education department spokesperson said it closely monitors staff absences.
They said learning services in the North, North West and South worked "hard to ensure that schools ares staffed as best they can".
"We have released staff in corporate areas with teaching qualifications ... we meet with principals every week online to seek feedback on how they are going with COVID-19 and operations."
