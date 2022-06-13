It might be the depths of winter but Cricket North is warming up into its pre-season with clubs getting their off-field appointments in order.
Westbury will have a new coach as they look to defend their three titles in the Cricket North first-grade, Greater Northern Cup and Twenty20 competition next season.
Chathura Athukorala will have added responsibility as the middle-order batter takes over the head coaching role from Matthew Battle.
The former ACL player who has spent the past two seasons with the Shamrocks hails from near Galle in South-West Sri Lanka and played six seasons of first-class cricket before arriving in Melbourne in 2011 and then moving to the Apple Isle.
Announcing the news on Facebook, Athukorala looks set to take an active role with the Shamrocks' up-and-coming players.
"He is excited at working particularly at building the club's young players coming through and fostering their development," the post read.
"Chooka has the respect of everyone at the club and has made a terrific impact in his two years playing thus far. We look forward to starting the journey."
Athukorala will be joined by Nathan Parkin and Kieren Hume as assistant coaches with the former focusing on high-performance.
Hume was a key figure for the Shamrocks with the ball in all three formats last season while Parkin's efforts with the bat saw him rewarded with Greater Northern Raiders.
"Naz is a great character and will no doubt set the training and game-day standards. He will no doubt utilise his skills and experience to get the best out of everyone," the post read.
"Hume has been a wonderful contributor to the cricket club across many positions and embodies the cricket club's values.
"He is excited at the prospect of working alongside the other coaches for the upcoming season."
South Launceston have also confirmed their coaching set-up for next season as the men's side look to return to finals while the women's aim to repeat their title-winning season.
Nathan Philip will return to the head coaching role of the men's side with the only change to their leadership to be a new captain, following Sean Harris' retirement from first-grade duties.
"Philip brought his wealth of cricketing knowledge to the coaching table last season and did a tremendous job," the Knights' Facebook post read.
"His leadership, communication and understanding of what it takes to get the most out of your game is unrivalled at the Knights. We couldn't be happier to see him continuing in this role."
Belinda Wegman will also return to lead the Knights' women's program as they chase an eighth consecutive title in Cricket North Women's first-grade.
Wegman will be assisted by Caitlyn Webster after the pair shared the captaincy last season en-route to the tite.
"Bee will again place a heavy emphasis on developing the young female talent we have at the Knights, ensuring the long-term success and sustainability of our women's program," their post read.
"Caitlyn is ready and raring to go again in this assistant coaching role."
Nigel Page, Andrew Arnott and Lyndon Iles will help out the Knights' senior group as assistant coaches.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
