He may be getting recognised for his service to the community but the proudest moments of Frank Atkins' life have come during his cycling career.
Mr Atkins, from Sheffield, received an Order of Australia Medal as part of the the 2022 Queen's Birthday honours for his work as part of the Lions Club of Kentish, his roles at Cradle Coast Water and TasPorts and his involvement with sporting clubs such as the Devonport Cycling Club and North West Athletic Club.
"I'm pretty humbled by it," he said.
"I would rather give awards away then recieve them but I am proud."
Mr Atkins said cycling was his first passion and he made a name for himself as a stayer.
"Cycling was my first foray into public life," he said.
"I was small in stature and I used to get out in front and see if I could hold on.
"Sometimes, I was successful and other times I was not but the crowd appreciated that someone was willing to go down fighting."
With wins in the 1973 Lavington Wheel Race, which at the time was the richest handicapped race in the world, being part of the first Tasmanian pursuit team to win a national title and winning six individual national titles as well, Mr Atkins achieved plenty in the sport.
But it was closer to home that he had his biggest heartbreak.
"I have three seconds in the Latrobe Wheel Race and I didn't think I would die happy if I couldn't win it but it hasn't seemed to matter since the days have rolled by," he said.
"It was disappointing - I was heartbroken at the time."
Of his other achievements, Mr Atkins said having the loading ramp, which is now used to load cars onto the Spirit of Tasmania, built during his time as chairman of the Port of Devonport and his time with the Lions Club of Kentish were some of his fondest memories.
"I got an enormous amount of pleasure out of the Lions Club.
"It is a wonderful opportunity to help rather than be helped."
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
