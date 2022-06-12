It was a cold start for those participating in the annual McGrath Launceston Running Festival, but that did not deter runners of all abilities from taking part in one of the many races held on Sunday morning.
Over 1000 participants took part in the four events on Sunday morning including the Think Big Half Marathon, The Launceston 10, the Zzim Conveyancing 5km and the Liv-eat Mile.
Event organiser Richard Welsh said that the event planning began 12 months ago.
"We are fortunate that we are locking in the long weekend each year so everyone always knows that the long weekend means the Launceston Running Festival is on," he said.
"We do that early to encourage as many people that can come especially from other states. We are really happy that we have over 200 people from interstate as borders are fully open and Launceston is having a lot of tourists visit at this time of year.
"About as much time as it take the athletes to train for it takes us to organise the event."
Mr Welsh said the great thing about the event was that it catered for everyone, no matter their running level.
"One of the great things that we saw in the first event we had today was that we had people in wheelchairs, people with impaired vision, people with no running experience and people walking which started at 8am and then at 8:05 am we let six Olympians off the leash," he said.
"It literally it puts it in perspective of all the different abilities and levels, running is such an inclusive sport.
"We have two year old's doing the one mile event, right through to the elite athletes and then people over 80 and there is an equal split of men and women as well."
On the cooler conditions runners faced on Sunday morning, Mr Welsh said it was actually the optimal conditions for running.
"Scientists say that running in the cold of around zero to five degrees is the best temperature for running. Once your body gets warmed ups its at the level of heat it wants to be to beat the cold," he said.
"We are lucky we have had no rain and no snow in this part of Tassie today. The only thing that was a factor for today was a bit of wind for some of the runners.
"We had a rare situation this morning where the council workers were near the uni clearing the trees up that had fallen on the roads. That just shows how windy it was last night."
This years event was the 15th edition of the event, which was missed in 2019 due to COVID.
"We have changed the course a lot recently but we are hoping what we have done this year is the set course for the future," Mr Welsh said.
"The event used to start and finish in the city but now we have made the most of the Riverbend park and the roads along the river which we have closed off for the event."
Amongst the more than 300 runners in the Think Big Half Marathon was Jade Child, who was difficult to miss as he pushed a wheelbarrow in the aim of raising money for charity Loaves and Fishes.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
