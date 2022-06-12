The Examiner
Anthony Darmanin dominates Spreyton meeting with four winners

GM
By Greg Mansfield
June 12 2022 - 9:30am
QUARTET: Julius scores his second win in a row at Spreyton on Sunday and makes it four for the day for Anthony Darmanin. Picture: Peter Staples
Apprentice Chelsea Baker continued her good form with a double on Skilendra (pictured) and Need To be Unique.
Freelancer, ridden by Daniel Ganderton, brought up a treble for home-track trainer Barry Campbell.

Fly-in jockey Anthony Darmanin included the two richest races on the program in his four-win haul at Spreyton on Sunday.

GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

