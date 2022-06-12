Advertisement
Fly-in jockey Anthony Darmanin included the two richest races on the program in his four-win haul at Spreyton on Sunday.
Darmanin won the 2YO Maiden on promising filly Flying To Paris and 3YO Maiden on first-starter Isafjordur.
Both races carried Tasbred bonuses which meant the winning owners collected $31,625.
Darmanin also won on consistent mare Sweetsop, the first leg of a double for trainer Cameron Thompson, and flying sprinter Julius who was the middle pin of a treble for trainer Barry Campbell.
Flying To Paris sat outside the leader to open her account after luckless runs at her first two starts.
Longford trainer Tanya Hanson said the Alpine Eagle filly had been "pole-axed at the start" when last to Geegee Jet By in the $50,000 Tasbred 2YO at Mowbray in April and it was well documented that she was unable to get a clear run when fourth to Cloudy Nights at Spreyton a fortnight ago.
Surprisingly, bookmakers bet as much as $15 before she closed at $7.00.
"She didn't learn much from her first start then got into all sorts of trouble last time but she raced well today," Hanson said.
"Darma said she was more comfortable outside other horses and did everything right."
Hanson bought Flying To Paris at the Tasmanian sale because she is a half-sister to the family's Gold Sovereign winner Tiesto.
"We then found some local and mainland people to go in with us," the trainer said.
"We've always thought she had a bit of ability and she seems to be putting it together now.
"She's a little professional and we're very happy with her."
Hanson said she kept Flying To Paris in work specifically to try to win a Tasbred bonus race.
"We were going to put her out but these races are worth $30,000 and they make a huge difference," the trainer said.
"She can go out now and we might bring her back for another little prep before we head towards the fillies' races over the summer carnival."
Flying To Paris won by a length from first-starter Muscle Up who produced a top effort after being slow to begin from the inside gate.
Jockey Daniel Ganderton stuck to the inside and the Zululand gelding ran home strongly.
Muscle Up's stablemate Starnote ran an improved race to be a half head away third.
Darmanin produced a gun ride to win the 3YO Maiden on Isafjordur from the extreme outside gate.
He managed to slot into fifth spot one off the rail before storming home out wide to score narrowly but well.
Former Victorian gelding Anonymous Source was a half length away second after being given every chance by Siggy Carr with Lacerate holding on for third after having to work three wide early from an outside gate.
Isafjordur, the name of a town in Iceland, is raced by her breeder, course photographer Bill Hayes, and kick-started a good day for Barry Campbell.
The trainer's second winner, Julius, was totally dominant in the Benchmark 68 Handicap scoring by more than three lengths from the fast-finishing Trojan Storm and Don'tbuckme Off.
The five-year-old was a beaten favourite at his first two starts after a long layoff but has turned around his form since Campbell added a tongue tie.
He's won his past two starts by a total of almost six lengths.
Freelancer completed Campbell's treble in the Benchmark 76 Handicap (1350m) after a confident ride by Daniel Ganderton.
The four-year-old lobbed one-out, one-back in a small field before improving to second at the 650m and running past leader Coronation Keith with apparent ease in the straight.
The son of Tasmanian Oaks winner Darcenell has now won three on the trot and, with a 2100m win already on his resume, could be a Devonport Cup horse.
Siggy Carr moved to within six wins of the lead on the jockeys' premiership with a double on Mon Cheval and Berruti.
Apprentice Codi Jordan, who has led the table virtually all season, has been stuck on 53 wins for the past month while Carr has steadily increased her tally to 47.
There are seven meetings remaining - three at Elwick, two at Mowbray and two at Spreyton.
Carr had an armchair ride on ex-Victorian three-year-old Mon Cheval to open her account in the 1009m Maiden.
The former Danny O'Brien-trained gelding, now with Leanne Gaffney, led all the way to score by 4-1/4 lengths.
Carr's second winner Berruti also led in the Benchmark 62 Handicap but got home by a much smaller margin over Hero of Romani and Square Donut.
Berruti, raced by breeder Bruce Neill, was trained in NSW by John O'Shea and Kris Lees before coming to Tasmania earlier this season.
Apprentice Chelsea Baker also landed a double on Skilendra and Need To Be Unique to continue a highly succcesful debut season.
She has ridden 19 winners since making her debut in February and has the second best strike-rate of the leading jockeys behind Brendon McCoull.
Nominations close at 10am on Tuesday for two of the state's premier greyhound races, the Tasmanian Derby and Tasmanian Oaks.
Both have heats at Mowbray on June 20 and $11,255 finals on June 27.
One of the Derby contenders, Nail 'Em Fencer, goes around in a grade 4 race at Mowbray on Tuesday afternoon.
The Oaks entries will include smart bitch Just Posh who has won 11 of her 22 starts and didn't have much luck when returning from a break in Hobart last week.
Entries also close on Tuesday for the $5125 Winter Stakes on June 20.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
