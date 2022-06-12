Early detection key to reduce men's risk

We all have males in our lives - husbands, partners, sons, relatives or friends.
In Men's Health Week 2022 (June 13 -19), there is an important message. Statistics indicate we need to embrace this year's theme to focus on creating physically, mentally and emotionally healthy environments in the home, workplace and social settings.
Advertisement
In 2020, there were 3139 suicides in Australia with 76 per cent of them being men.
In the same period, 75 per cent of motor vehicle fatalities, 64 per cent of drug-induced deaths and 73 per cent of alcohol-induced deaths were men.
The three leading causes of mortality in males are coronary artery disease, dementia and cerebrovascular disease. Cancers of the trachea, bronchus and lung are listed fourth.
Good health is important for a good life. We know with any disease finding it early could save your life.
The focus of the new Cancer Council Tasmania cancer prevention campaign is exactly that message - Find Cancer Early. We know that during COVID the number of referrals and cancer diagnoses dropped remarkably in some Australian states. The outcomes are likely to be a late-stage diagnosis.
We can all put our heads in the sand and hope that symptoms will go away or they are just part of getting older, but if we ignore the opportunity to act early, then what was potentially manageable may have become much larger.
We can all put our heads in the sand and hope that symptoms will go away or they are just part of getting older, but if we ignore the opportunity to act early, then what was potentially manageable may have become much larger. Seeking support is a positive step. That positive action should never be considered as being weak.
It's not easy asking for help or talking about your health but often it can be easier talking to people who are not your family.
Supporting men with, or impacted by, cancer is a significant part of the work provided by Cancer Council Tasmania.
The number of men receiving one-to-one support, and attendance at support groups and complementary programs is providing positive outcomes for them and in turn for others in their life.
When it comes to occupational cancers, the Australian Work Exposures Study estimated that in 2012, 3.6 million current workers, or 40 per cent of the working population, were potentially exposed to carcinogens in the workplace.
The study found that men were more likely to be exposed than women with approximately 2,727,000 men (58 per cent of the working population) and 877,000 women (21 per cent) potentially exposed to at least one carcinogen at work. However, estimating the proportion of cancer attributable to occupational exposures is not easy.
The most comprehensive Australian study estimated that in 2005, 6.5 per cent of cancer cases in Australia could be attributed to workplace exposures of which 10.8 per cent related to men and 2.2 per cent in women.
In terms of occupational exposure, the most common carcinogens are estimated to be solar UV radiation, diesel engine exhaust, second-hand tobacco smoke, benzene, lead and silica. Exposure does not necessarily result in cancer.
However, because some workers are exposed to these agents at higher concentrations and for longer periods than the general population, their risk may be greater.
If carcinogens are present, you can never have zero risk, but steps can be taken to significantly reduce that risk. Therefore, the importance of managing the risk is a priority for both employers and employees.
UV radiation in the form of sunlight is Australia's most prevalent occupational carcinogen and is particularly important for outdoor workers. Melanoma is the second-highest cancer diagnosis for men.
Advertisement
Not surprising when statistics indicate that 37 per cent of the Australian male working population is estimated to be significantly exposed to UV in the course of their work.
Tobacco smoking is the most preventable cause of death and disease.
People who smoke know it is an addictive, unhealthy and possibly deadly habit.
Smoking causes up to 16 types of cancer.
Tasmanian men smoke the greatest average number of cigarettes per day than men in other states and territories. This may account for lung cancer being the most common cancer-related death in Tasmania.
We have the second-highest smoking rate in the nation, behind the Northern Territory. In every age group, the percentage of Tasmanian men smoking compared to the Australian average is significantly higher.
Advertisement
Despite a number of workplaces banning smoking, second-hand tobacco smoke remains one of the most common occupational carcinogens in Australia, with over 1.1 million working men estimated to be exposed.
Given the time lag between exposure and diagnosis, the full impact of tobacco smoking in the workplace has not yet been evident in cancer incidence and mortality data.
Diesel engine exhaust is another common occupational carcinogen in Australia, with over 1.3 million working men exposed increasing the risk of lung and bladder cancer.
With nearly 10 Tasmanians a day receiving a cancer diagnosis, more than half of those will be men. We continue to ensure that we support our men to be physically and emotionally healthy to have the best chance of reducing their cancer risk.
There is a quote that states "recognising and preventing men's health problems is not just a man's issue. Because of the impact on wives, daughters and sisters, men's health is truly a family issue". All the more the reason for all of us to embrace our men and embrace Men's Health Week
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.