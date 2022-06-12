The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Editorial: Weather wreaking havoc on Tasmania brings a winter warning

June 12 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WHITEOUT: Emergency service on Mt Wellington on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

This week has been a stark reminder of the power of Tasmania's raw wilderness.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.