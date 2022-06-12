This week has been a stark reminder of the power of Tasmania's raw wilderness.
Winter is here and with it has come wild and inclement weather.
Sadly, a woman has died, and another, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital after being hit by a falling tree in Saturday night's storm.
The woman's death is a tragedy, but the death-toll could have been higher after eight people were stranded atop Mount Wellington in blizzard-like conditions on the same night.
Were it not for the efforts of park rangers and emergency responders, two of the eight unable to find shelter would have almost certainly perished.
While incidents such as these possess a streak of unpredictability, they are by no means unavoidable, a point emergency services have been eager to remind the public of as they explore the state.
The wild, and by extension a love of the outdoors, is intertwined with Tasmania and the people who call it home.
In the cities of the North, be it Launceston, Burnie or Devonport a 10-minute drive in any direction can take you to forests, the ocean or endless fields of sprawling countryside.
In the South, Hobart rests in the shadow of a mountain.
This kind of access to the wild is why many choose to live in Tasmania, but it also breeds complacency, and complacency breeds contempt - contempt for environmental hazards and the tools needed to navigate them safely.
What eight people were doing up a mountain in white-out snow conditions is anyone's guess, but what is known is they were unprepared for the conditions that followed.
They placed themselves in danger, and invited danger on those called out to rescue them.
We are still in the early days of winter, rivers will rise and more snow will fall, but the onus is on everyone who seeks to enjoy the abundance of the 'nature state' to do so in a safe manner.
When stepping into the wild, understand the environment, tell people where you are going and when you will return and do not rely on a phone - battery life is significantly depleted in colder weather.
Night falls quickly in winter, so check the weather forecasts and carry warm and waterproof clothing.
Prepare for the unexpected and take emergency supplies, a torch and shelter - understand rescue crews may be hampered by the location or conditions.
On the number plate of each Tasmanian car is emblazoned the phrase "explore the possibilities"- please explore them safely.
