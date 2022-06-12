'Worst storm damage since 2014: thousands still without power

While the winds from Saturday night have died down, the aftermath continues.
There are thousands without power across Northern Tasmania because of severe weather conditions and there will be "long delays" for restoration according to TasNetworks.
Advertisement
Some may not have power restored until Sunday night or later.
Blackwood Creek, Bracknell, Cressy, Liffey, Avoca, Fingal, Mangana, Mathinna, Upper Esk, Akaroa, Beaumaris, Falmouth, Goshen, Scamander, St Helens, St Marys, Stieglitz, Upper Scamander, are just some of the Northern areas without power, affecting 2000 people.
TasNetworks' Head of Network Operations Jason King said it appeared to be the worst storm damage since 2014.
"Destructive winds have brought down lots of trees across power lines. We estimate more than 100 cases of poles and wires down. Our larger assets, like substations, appear OK," he said.
While crews were deployed, due to the storm they had to make a safe return and had to return to repairs in daylight.
"The North and North-West were hardest hit, with about 9000 customers each," Mr King said.
"There's lots of clearing-up to do before we can access some repairs. We've brought in extras crews and contractors, including some of our people returning from leave, and are throwing everything at it.
"Unfortunately, some customers will likely remain off into Sunday night, and beyond. We'll liaise directly with those people once we know."
Northern Tasmania SES regional manager David Nicholls said while the worst winds have passed people should still be cautious of unstable trees.
"It's not uncommon for trees to fall some hours, even days after a weather event," he said.
Mr Nicholls recommended to inspect any trees on your property that might be unstable or had a shallow root system.
Northern SES have had 32 call outs since Friday night, with 13 being over Saturday night and the early hours of Saturday morning.
At one stage four northern crews, around 16 volunteers, had back to back jobs for hours on end.
Mr Nicholls said the jobs ranged from trees blocking driveways, a solar panel blown lose to to houses with roof damage with a house in Mole Creek losing its roof completely in the early hours of Sunday.
Advertisement
"Our volunteer crews are doing an amazing job," Mr Nicholls said.
At this stage, crews are making their ways to houses and roads blocked by trees, My Nicholls asked people to be patient as SES assess each job and prioritise.
"We are contacting people who are in need of assistance" he said.
Mr Nicholls said the SES are concerned with black ice occurring on the roads on Monday with below zero weather incoming.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.