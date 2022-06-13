Waverley co-op GroWaverley has an open-door policy: it doesn't matter who you are or your circumstances; you are always welcome.
As the cost of living pressures continues to cause hip-pocket pain for many Tasmanians, those seeking the support of the co-op are from many walks of life.
Advertisement
Co-op owner Deborah Ballenden, who took over the produce and food sharing co-op last year at her property at Waverley, said they had seen a significant increase in those turning up for the wares in the previous year.
"We are getting a lot more people, even from other areas, outside of Waverley and the Northern Suburbs," she said.
GroWaverley is a community co-op, but Ms Ballenden said people came from as far away as Cressy to seek a way to reduce the household budget.
As the conflict in Ukraine and the pandemic continue to pressure the bottom line, she said they had instilled a no judgement policy: they won't discriminate.
One of the newer people seeking support is Charlotte*, who has begun collecting products from the co-op for the past few weeks.
"If you take into account all of my expenses, I am usually left with $80 left over," she said.
"So anything I can do to stretch that out further helps."
Charlotte is on a disability pension and has been unable to work due to an injury. She also has three kids she needs to clothe, feed and send to school.
"A loaf of bread doesn't go far if you're feeding kids. And I have regular medication I need to pay for, along with petrol and transport," Charlotte said. She said she uses GroWaverley to help supplement her weekly shop, which has allowed her to stretch her budget. "It's really hard; you lay in bed at night wondering how much you will have left over this week and if you will be able to afford everything," Charlotte said.
Ms Ballenden said demand had only grown, and the co-op sought further support from businesses to donate leftover produce, bread and household items.
They also need to buy a new freezer to help them with the longevity of some items and to store meals.
"The one we had donated has a big crack in it, it's only gotten bigger with the cold weather we've had," Ms Ballenden said.
Advertisement
They are also hoping to branch out into household items, such as nappies and want to partner with groups such as Share the Dignity to provide women's products.
The coop also has a small collection of books.
Ms Ballenden said she feared the cost of living would only increase and force more people to her doorstep.
"It's only going to get worse, before it gets better."
*Name changed for privacy reasons.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.