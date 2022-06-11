Eight people have been rescued from the summit of Mt Wellington following a night of wild weather.
Tasmania Police said they were contacted by a group of four people after high winds and heavy snow on the Pinnacle forced the group to take refuge in a toilet block.
Police said another pair joined the group of four, taking shelter from the weather at about 12:30pm, until police and emergency crews arrived.
Police, ambulance and Wellington park rangers walked through "extreme" winds and blizzard conditions to reach the group who were walked out to the big bend car park where they received treatment from Ambulance Tasmania.
Later that night, at about 7.30pm, a pair of walkers became disoriented in heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions on the Zig Zag track 400 meters from the summit.
The pair contacted emergency services for assistance with police using mobile phone technology to locate the walkers.
A search party comprised of police and ambulance paramedics reached the pair at about at 10.30pm and who were sheltering behind rocks a short distance from the snow-covered track.
The group was treated at the scene for exposure and taken to hospital with cold-related injuries and hypothermia.
Senior Constable Callum Herbert from Search and Rescue said the people rescued were not prepared for the extreme weather conditions
"All people involved started today with the best intentions but ultimately some were not prepared for the extreme and variable conditions on the mountain".
He said the two incidents put the groups and rescuers at risk and said people needed to consider warnings about walking on the mountain and in alpine areas.
"Both rescues today put themselves and their rescuers at significant risk," he said
"The pair lost at night on the mountain did not find shelter and would almost certainly have perished if it wasn't for the tenacity of the rescuers, they were very lucky.
"I have seen several media outlets posting beautiful photographs and videos from throughout the state of the snow and weather but don't be fooled as the current forecast conditions, particularly in exposed areas can be deadly."
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
