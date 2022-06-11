Pride Month is a world-wide event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, with events and vocal support from government bodies flowing across the month of June.
Northern Tasmania celebrates this month in a much quieter fashion, though not due to a lack of community.
Craig Hislop, Grace Robbins and Deepak Sidhu are all openly gay Northern Tasmanians. They each support their community and want to bring visibility and safety to their fellow LGBTQIA+ Tasmanians.
"LGBTQIA+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex, asexual and plus is everybody else that may not be otherwise mentioned," Mr Hislop said.
While the acronym may be a mouthful, it covers just some of sexual orientations, but everyone is welcome to celebrate and reflect during Pride Month.
Mr Sidhu only came out a few years ago but feels confident and comfortable as a gay man. "What makes me proud about my community and myself is the resilience and strength despite this world," he said.
"The world is changing and it's changing for the better. However it's still a struggle. We need to create a safe space for everyone to feel comfortable and to feel like they can identify however they want."
Many Pride Month events are held only in Hobart which LGBTQIA+ people want to see changed.
"We just don't have a lot of visibility at the moment in the North-West," Mr Hislop said. "We're lucky enough to have Mood that happens every few months."
Mood hosts LGBTQIA+ events and began in early 2022. Founder Grace Robbins said Pride Month and visibility was important because there are still a lot of members of the LGBTQIA+ community who don't feel comfortable being themselves in public spaces in Launceston.
"Pride is an opportunity for people to actually be themselves and be comfortable in their own skin," she said.
"There's been more exposure to the wider community of people who might not be like them, and that really helps them kind of get used to being around LGBTQIA+ people. "People need to feel safe being themselves."
According to Mr Hislop, Pride doesn't need to be as flashy as rainbow merchandise in every shop or a massive parade; reflection plays a huge part in Pride Month.
"It's a time to reflect on a history and a time that we can look into a future that might be better for all LGBTQIA+ people," Mr Hislop said. "It's all about just having those conversations."
To the younger community who are questioning their sexual orientation, there are people and community in Northern Tasmania.
"Find safety, find a group of people or a community or find people similar to you and create a safety net, so that if and when you decide to come out to your family, you know that you will be looked after whether or not you're accepted or not," Mr Hislop said.
"You and your chosen family are your greatest strength," Mr Sidhu said.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
