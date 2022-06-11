The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

TSL: Launceston challenged but hold out Clarence in 'gritty win'

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
June 11 2022 - 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPPORTUNITY TAKEN: Late inclusion Sam Foley kicked three goals and impressed his coach in the Blues' 17-point win. Picture: Paul Scambler

They were challenged but Launceston produced their 10th win of the TSL season, defeating Clarence 10.9 (69) to 7.10 (52) at Bellerive Oval.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.