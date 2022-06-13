A move by the state government to enact mandatory voting for local government elections will lead to councils being stacked with party candidates, a former Launceston mayor believes.
Ivan Dean, a former Rosevears Legislative Council member and Launceston mayor, said he disagreed with sentiments from the state government about council reform.
Advertisement
"Do I support mandatory voting for local government? No. I don't think it's going to be a good thing," he said.
Mr Dean, who was recently recognised with an AM for his contribution to policing, local government and state politics, said the decision by new Local Government Minister Nic Street to push through mandatory voting for council elections would be detrimental.
"I think it will mean that you will have more members getting into local government," he said.
However, he said he believed it would lead to more party politics and agendas leaching into the lowest level of public office, which could influence the decisions councils make.
The reforms were introduced last month to the surprise of many regional councils, who said they were not consulted and were not aware the reforms were being announced.
Local Government Association of Tasmania president and West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl said at the time while the broader sector supported the reforms they were disappointed to not be consulted more widely before it was announced.
"We have not recently considered the issue of compulsory voting in local government elections, and while the proposal may increase participation in local democracy, this change comes with some risks and importantly councils have not had sufficient time to consider the implications of such significant change," she said.
Mr Street said the reforms had been pushed through in order to make them law ahead of this year's local government elections, scheduled for October.
However, Mr Dean said during his time on the Legislative Council that he'd seen a lot of legislation get passed through because of party politicians at that level.
"You find they team up to push things through," he said.
"You don't want people with a strong position, one way or the other, coming into local government. I think it really has the potential to really do some harm."
Mr Dean also rejected the assertion made by the state government that it would put local government on the same level as the state.
"It's just not on the same level of state politics, let's be realistic. Local government looks after local issues, areas and state looks after state issues. It's just not the same," Mr Dean said.
What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:
Advertisement
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.