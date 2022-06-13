The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Ivan Dean, former Launceston mayor says parties will invade councils with mandatory vote

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
June 13 2022 - 4:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PARTY COUNCILS: Former Launceston mayor and Legislative Councillor Ivan Dean says making voting mandatory for local government will lead to party politics and agendas leaking into councils. Picture: Phillip Biggs

A move by the state government to enact mandatory voting for local government elections will lead to councils being stacked with party candidates, a former Launceston mayor believes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.