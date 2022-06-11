From the editor's desk

Tasmania is often described as being an AFL "heartland" that has for some time been desperate to be recognised by the AFL as a legitimate place for an expansion club.
With a number of great AFL players coming from Tasmania, the news that AFL head Gil McLachlan was travelling to meet with Premier Jeremy Rockliff to discuss granting Tasmania the AFL's 19th licence was met with great interest.
The campaign to get Tasmania it's own AFL team has straddled so many boundaries, whether that's media boundaries, political boundaries or even sports boundaries.
But McLachlan's ultimatum to Tasmania is not a moment that should be seen as surprising. This is especially true with the way the narrative around the state's chances have changed.
There is now some obvious resistance from AFL clubs about having a 19th member.
Mr McLachlan made it official on Thursday while standing next to Premier Jeremy Rockliff - for the state to have its dream realised, the proposed $750 million waterfront stadium in Hobart must become a reality.
As well as a hurdle that other expansion clubs have not had to overcome, the AFL chief has just handed Mr Rockliff something that will be a very hard sell indeed, especially to those in the North and North-West.
Launceston has long been understood as being the "home of AFL" in Tasmania, it was something that was planned when the York Park (now UTAS) Stadium was built. Bellerive, on the other hand, was panned as the home of cricket.
AFL fans in the North and North-West will be justifiably disappointed in the claims from AFL House, because of the inference that the new stadium will be the home base of any Tasmanian AFL side.
The cost aside, it is likely to be at the expense of the North, if that stadium is built. How long will the charade of "games in Launceston" or "the North" be played before they are all subtly shifted to the south?
The question now, despite the obvious desire to be part of the AFL, is whether it is actually worth it if this expensive piece of infrastructure is a non-negotiable.
One thing is for certain though, Launceston and the North (as well as the North-West) should not be forgotten in this decision.
