The Examiner

From the editor's desk

Updated June 11 2022 - 3:23am, first published 3:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmania is often described as being an AFL "heartland" that has for some time been desperate to be recognised by the AFL as a legitimate place for an expansion club.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.