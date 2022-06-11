The city of Launceston's 2022/2023 budget will see a drop in the deficit figure, and spend less on capital expenditure as it attempts to navigate post-COVID-19 expenses and cost rises.
The annual plan will look at over $18 million worth of capital works, with $16 million budgeted to be council funded, and the remaining amount drawn from grants.
In the previous year, $24.8 million was spent on capital expenditure.
Projects will include $2.85 million for the Road Reconstruction Program, which is partially grant-funded, and the QVMAG Phenomena Factory Redevelopment which will receive $800,000.
The budget, to be considered on Thursday, June 16, will see an underlying deficit of $2.849 million. There is a forecasted operating deficit of almost $5 million, with a $3.7 million contribution to the Tamar Estuary River Health Action Plan, as well as $1.621 million for external capital grants.
The 2022 deficit was $7.1 million. The council estimates in 2022 they would receive around $66.1 million in rates and charges revenue and in 2023, they will receive $70.15 million. Overall, the council's revenues will be about $120.78 million for 2023 and $113.32 million in 2022.
Council reported a loss in revenue of in excess of $2.2 million in the 2020/21 year after the rate freeze due to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A rate rise of 3.75 per cent will be considered at the next council meeting. All fees and charges are estimated to increase by 3 per cent.
Further projects of significance include $500,000 to the Princess Theatre and Earl Arts Centre Masterplan, $1.27 million to the Road Reseal Program and $1.5 million for traffic signals on Invermay Road and Lindsay Street.
There is a proposed $6 million loan for 2022/23 since the same amount for 2021/22 did not eventuate, leaving council with a balance of $32 million in loans.
In 2020/21 council borrowed $20 million (in two lots of $10 million) as part of the COVID-19 stimulus package. Council repaid $9 million in 2021/22.
With the local government elections coming up in the next financial year in October 2022, the council budget has estimated it will cost $380,000 in governance expenditure.
A boost to the council revenues will be an increase in interest earning which will be an estimated $1.66 million in 2023, from $500,000 in 2022 - this is due to further increases predicted for the official cash rate and investment returns.
Council have also issued $500,000 to the Launceston City Heart Design which failed to receive federal funding during the election campaign.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
