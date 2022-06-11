The Examiner
City of Launceston will vote on the 2022/23 budget on Thursday

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
June 11 2022 - 6:30pm
BUDGET: City of Launceston's upcoming budget vote will look at reducing the deficit and a rate increase. Picture: File

The city of Launceston's 2022/2023 budget will see a drop in the deficit figure, and spend less on capital expenditure as it attempts to navigate post-COVID-19 expenses and cost rises.

